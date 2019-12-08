Vrisiida poses in hot attire delighting her male fans (photos)

She introduced herself to the Greek viewers through her participation in “My style Rocks”, where she gained the love of the public and especially the males. After Vrisiida Andriotou left the reality show, she did not fade out of the limelight as she continues to draw attention.
The brunette beauty, who has become a friend of Ioanna Touni, is now frequently promoting clothes from the Touni clothing collection flaunting her incredible figure. In fact, Vrisiida appears to have a particular liking to black mini dresses and provocative low-cut attire to the delight of her male fans.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I’m the type of girl who will always remind you to dream bigger!!! 🎀
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to me 🎂🎈 #BIRTHDAYGIRL Έγινα 23 και ήταν τα πιο όμορφα γενέθλια μου , με ανθρώπους που με αγαπάνε και τους αγαπάω και εγώ παρά πολύ 💕 Παιδιά τα γενέθλια για εμένα είναι πολύ σημαντικά. Πιστεύω πως πρέπει όλοι μας να τα γιορτάζουμε ο καθε ένας με τον τρόπο του βέβαια. #Why? «Γιατί σαν εκείνη την ημέρα γεννήθηκες και σε γνώρισα και μπήκες στην ζωή μου. Αν δεν υπήρχε αυτή ημέρα δεν θα σε γνώριζα και δεν θα ήμουν αυτή που είμαι τώρα!» Αυτό σκέφτομαι καθε φορά που κάποιος έχει γενέθλια και αυτό σκέφτομαι και για τον εαυτό μου 💕 Αυτό να σκέφτεστε και εσείς 💕 Kisses 😘