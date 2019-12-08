Vrisiida poses in hot attire delighting her male fans (photos)

The former contestant in the TV show “My style Rocks” remains in the spotlight

She introduced herself to the Greek viewers through her participation in “My style Rocks”, where she gained the love of the public and especially the males. After Vrisiida Andriotou left the reality show, she did not fade out of the limelight as she continues to draw attention.

The brunette beauty, who has become a friend of Ioanna Touni, is now frequently promoting clothes from the Touni clothing collection flaunting her incredible figure. In fact, Vrisiida appears to have a particular liking to black mini dresses and provocative low-cut attire to the delight of her male fans.

View this post on Instagram Trust the timing of your life!! A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου®️ (@vrisiida_andrio) on Sep 26, 2019 at 4:57am PDT