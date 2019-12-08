Vrisiida poses in hot attire delighting her male fans (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The former contestant in the TV show “My style Rocks” remains in the spotlight

Related Stories

She introduced herself to the Greek viewers through her participation in “My style Rocks”, where she gained the love of the public and especially the males. After Vrisiida Andriotou left the reality show, she did not fade out of the limelight as she continues to draw attention.

The brunette beauty, who has become a friend of Ioanna Touni, is now frequently promoting clothes from the Touni clothing collection flaunting her incredible figure. In fact, Vrisiida appears to have a particular liking to black mini dresses and provocative low-cut attire to the delight of her male fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Trust the timing of your life!!

A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου®️ (@vrisiida_andrio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m the type of girl who will always remind you to dream bigger!!! 🎀

A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου®️ (@vrisiida_andrio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

𝓢𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓲 𝓽𝓲𝓶𝓮 🍣

A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου®️ (@vrisiida_andrio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to me 🎂🎈 #BIRTHDAYGIRL Έγινα 23 και ήταν τα πιο όμορφα γενέθλια μου , με ανθρώπους που με αγαπάνε και τους αγαπάω και εγώ παρά πολύ 💕 Παιδιά τα γενέθλια για εμένα είναι πολύ σημαντικά. Πιστεύω πως πρέπει όλοι μας να τα γιορτάζουμε ο καθε ένας με τον τρόπο του βέβαια. #Why? «Γιατί σαν εκείνη την ημέρα γεννήθηκες και σε γνώρισα και μπήκες στην ζωή μου. Αν δεν υπήρχε αυτή ημέρα δεν θα σε γνώριζα και δεν θα ήμουν αυτή που είμαι τώρα!» Αυτό σκέφτομαι καθε φορά που κάποιος έχει γενέθλια και αυτό σκέφτομαι και για τον εαυτό μου 💕 Αυτό να σκέφτεστε και εσείς 💕 Kisses 😘

A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου®️ (@vrisiida_andrio) on

Tags With: