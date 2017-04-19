VW just showcased an all-electric car that goes a staggering 311 Miles on one charge!

Today, just before the Auto Shanghai motor show, German car manufacturer Volkswagen unveiled their latest all-electric vehicle: the I.D. Crozz. This electric crossover concept is the third in VW’s new I.D. lineup, after its hatchback and van concepts.

The I.D. Crozz combines a four-door coup with an SUV. This crossover concept is also supposedly fully autonomous. It uses four laser scanners on the roof to detect obstacles, along with radar and ultrasonic sensors, and multiple cameras. The car is even able to communicate what mode it’s in (autonomous or manual) using glowing LED lights on the car’s roof and grille.

The car can reach top speeds of 180 kilometers (112 miles) and at a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) with just a single charge. It’s powered by two electric motors at the front and rear axles, for a combined 225 kW (302 horsepower), according to AutoBlog.

Unfortunately, the I.D. Crozz is simply a concept vehicle, meaning it isn’t intended to be sold. However, VW would probably produce a consumer version based on the this concept, as the German car maker has previously set a goal of selling 1 million EVs yearly by 2025. Volkswagen also said earlier that they will launch a pure-electric car in China next year.

Still, the supposed capabilities of this crossover concept are worth noting. An electric vehicle with such an extended range can make EVs more attractive to motorists. It dashes fears of running out of power without nearby charging stations. This could help to open the doors to wider EV consumer adoption — and that’s a good thing. EVs on the road would reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated by the transportation industry, which totals to about 30 percent of all carbon emissions in the U.S. alone.

