Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson dies at 76

He died due to complications from leukaemia, his representative said

Scott Wilson — a veteran actor with more than 50 movie credits, but best known recently for his role as Hershel Greene on “The Walking Dead” — has died. He was 76.

Scott’s rep, Dominic Mancini, tells us he died due to complications from leukaemia. Mancini says Wilson was “a national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.” We’re told he passed away peacefully at his home in L.A.

It was recently revealed by ‘TWD’ showrunner Angela Kang at the show’s panel at New York Comic-Con that Scott — along with former stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal — would be returning for the upcoming ninth season, which premieres Sunday.

Wilson’s Hollywood career began in 1967 when he landed a role in the classic film, “In the Heat of the Night.” He went on to star in “In Cold Blood” and appear in several other legendary movies like “The Great Gatsby” and “Dead Man Walking.”

Scott earned a Golden Globe nom for Best Supporting Actor for playing Capt. Billy Cupshaw in the 1980 film, “The Ninth Configuration.”

source: tmz.com