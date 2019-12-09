Walmart apologizes for Christmas sweater that shows Santa with 3 lines of a white substance & that’s not all! (photos)

Another sweater has “naughty” St. Nick getting whipped by a white-haired dominatrix in red, presumably Mrs. Claus

Walmart tested the boundaries of the ‘ugly Christmas sweater’ with an adult-only line of clothing that may have gone too far by featuring Santa Claus about to do illegal drugs.

The retail giant was selling, under its online options for ‘ugly Christmas sweaters’ on its website in Canada, a blue, knit item with a smiling Santa seated before three lines of a powdery white substance, what appears to be a straw in his hand and the words, ‘LET IT SNOW’.

Walmart pulled the sweater and others with Santa in uncompromising and sometimes sexually-suggestive positions, after the images were spotted by potential customers and were posted on social media, Global News reports.

The retailer acknowledged through a spokesperson that the sweaters ‘do not represent Walmart’s values and blamed a third-party seller for why they ended up online, reports Global News.

Jason John, who goes by the handle @HurrbaSousJohn, flagged the Santa ‘snow’ sweater on Twitter.

‘Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater,’ he wrote in a post that includes a screen capture of the sweater’s page on Walmart’s Canadian website.

The ‘exclusive’ holiday garb which is simply supposed to be ugly goes much further with cringe-worthy language in the description that says Santa is calling for ‘a Colombian snow’, and that ‘he packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high-quality aroma of the snow’.

‘It’s exactly what he needs to get inspired for Christmas Eve’, the wording continues.

‘This Men’s Let it Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater captures that moment when Santa is finally ready to enjoy the sweet, imported snow,’ the site adds about the ‘novelty’ clothing which did give some a laugh.

