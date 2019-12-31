Wanda, PSG footballer’s wife, sends fans wild in hot Instagram posts (photos)

Mauro Icardi’s wife soaked up the sunshine as she tanned her peachy behind on a beach in the Maldives. Wanda Nara, 33, left little to the imagination as she posed for a selfie in a skimpy yellow bikini.
Wanda sent her fans wild when she shared the stunning snap with her 5.9 million followers on Instagram. The football agent glared into the camera seductively as she laid face down on a beach chair. In the background, she showed off her peachy bottom as well as the gorgeous golden sand.
source news.co.au
Giornata bellísima Maldive 🇲🇻 @baglioniresortmaldives #supplied
