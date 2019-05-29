Wardrobe malfunction or deliberate? (video)

It’s always awkward, not mention embarrassing when some kind of wardrobe malfunction occurs during a live TV show. In a 2015 clip, Alina Moine accidentally lifted her dress revealing her pink underwear live on Argentinian Television station Fox TV sending the online crowds crazy.

While the TV presenter was talking about the Rio Olympics with co-host Maxi Palma’s escort, she tried to adjust her black dress, but bizarrely got her hand caught in it lifting all the way to her waist exposing her belly button and her lingerie to the viewers.

The mishap of the 36-year-old TV presenter quickly made the internet rounds and went viral on social media, with many accusing her of doing it on purpose.