Warning after infection rate rises in Germany as lockdown measures eased

There have been more than 147,000 cases of coronavirus in Germany, with more than 4,800 deaths

Health officials in Germany have warned the public not to be complacent after a rise in the country’s coronavirus infection rate.

Germany has been widely seen as a world leader in how to handle the spread of COVID-19, and this week eased lockdown measures.

However, its government agency responsible for disease control has warned there is no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic and that the number of cases could increase again.

On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said Germany’s reproduction rate, or RO, had risen from 0.7 on Friday to 0.9, meaning someone with coronavirus is infecting roughly one other person.

In the UK, the government says more than 124,000 people have tested positive, and 16,509 people in hospitals have died.

