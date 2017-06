Immediate deterioration of the weather is expected from Saturday afternoon with rains and storms that could come locally with by hail and strong winds.

This applies to :

1. Tomorrow Saturday (03-06-2017)

Central and Eastern Macedonia, Thrace and possibly the islands of the Northern Aegean, Eastern Thessaly and the Sporades.

2. On Sunday (04-06-2017)

All the above areas and in the afternoon the mainland as well. The weather will start to improve gradually from the evening.