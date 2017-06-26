Washington store owner sentenced to 8 years for killing robber! (VIDEO)

A convenience store owner from Spanaway, Washington has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after shooting a thug who stole from his establishment.

According to Q13 Fox, surveillance footage from the March 25, 2016 incident shows 31-year-old Min Sik Kim asking a group of men loitering outside his store to leave.

While he was outside, 21-year-old Jakeel Rashon Mason can be seen attempting to steal cigarettes from behind the counter of Kim’s store.

The footage shows Kim and Mason subsequently engaging in a fight. Ultimately, according to Q13 Fox, Kim can be seen shooting Mason in the back as he flees.

As King 5 reports, prior to this incident, Min Kim’s wife was shot in the stomach by another thug attempting to rob their store.

Kim subsequently pled guilty to second-degree murder.

During sentencing, Q13 Fox quotes him as stating, “I’m here to take responsibility for my actions in taking Mason’s life. I accept the consequences. I did not have the right to take his life.”

KOMO News reports that Judge John Hickman, keeping the earlier shooting of Kim’s wife in mind, acknowledged that the situation was tough but stated deadly force was not warranted on Kim’s part.

The family of Min Sik Kim reacts as he is led from court. He received more than 8 years for killing a shoplifter in his store #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/xfmnJOxN08 — Brad Baker (@BradBakerKomo) June 23, 2017

According to another KOMO News article, Mason previously made headlines when he was convicted of attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, Savanna.

The outlet’s article on the kidnapping reads as follows:

“I looked both ways, and there was no one coming but then I went halfway across the street, two guys came out of nowhere,” Savanna says. And what happened next is every parent’s nightmare. “They grabbed me,” says Savanna. But Savanna’s smart moves made her mom very proud. “Run … and kick … and punch,” says the little girl. “What’s the No. 1 thing you did that got everybody’s attention around the whole neighborhood?” asks Savanna’s mom, Amy Norman. “I kicked him,” says Savanna. “I screamed loud.” This 6-year-old knows “stranger danger” well. “‘Cause mommy teaches me,” she says. Amy saw the attempted kidnapping from her front window, and dashed out the door. “My heart was pounding,” she says.

