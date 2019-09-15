Watch a flaming tornado (fire devil) in fires in Brazil (video)

Otherwise known as a ‘fire devil’, the bright flame arcs towards the sky with explosions at the base

A tornado of flames emerged from a fire and swirled several meters into the air on a farm in Brazil, on Tuesday.

The spectacular images show the whirlwind spreading on the banks of the GO-210 motorway near Santa Helena de Goiás, central west Brazil.

It relentlessly flashes its luminous orange flames as local workers step back to watch the spectacle, before the camera turns to the barren and dried land surrounding the blaze.

Otherwise known as a ‘fire devil’, the bright flame arcs towards the sky with explosions at the base and a rising vortex towards its core.

