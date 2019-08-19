Watch an impressive water sprout in Halkidiki, Macedonia (video)

The unstable weather over the weekend in Halkidiki, Macedonia was favourable for the formation of a large water-sprout.

Local residents and visitors were able to experience the impressive phenomenon moving in the Gulf of Mount Athos from Ammouliani to Sithonia.

Water sprouts are rotating columns of water and spray formed by a whirlwind occurring over the sea or another body of water due to the large temperature differential between aquatic surfaces and the upper atmospheric layers.

It occurs in conditions of high temperatures combined with increased humidity and is the vortex between a “storm cloud” and the surface of the sea.