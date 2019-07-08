Popular Greek singer Antonis Remos released his latest album which is expected to be a summer hit.
With his distinctive voice and unparalleled interpretation, the song will most likely be the next big hit for summer. The song “Edo ke Tora – Here and Now” is released by Panik Records.
His music “Here And Now” includes the artists like Divna Vasic, Marko Dreznjak and Fotios Stefos, as well as Niki Papatheochari.
Watch Antonis Remos’s new song (video)
It is bound to be a summer hit
