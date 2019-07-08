Watch Antonis Remos’s new song (video)

Popular Greek singer Antonis Remos released his latest album which is expected to be a summer hit.

With his distinctive voice and unparalleled interpretation, the song will most likely be the next big hit for summer. The song “Edo ke Tora – Here and Now” is released by Panik Records.

His music “Here And Now” includes the artists like Divna Vasic, Marko Dreznjak and Fotios Stefos, as well as Niki Papatheochari.