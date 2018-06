Reigning champions Germany might have just crashed out of the 2018 Russia World Cup, but 2014 finalists Argentina scraped through to the knock out stages after a late goal against Nigeria on Tuesday. The Argentinian goal meant the world to the fans, as can be seen in the video of celebrations in Buenos Aires caught on ESPN. Marcos Rojo’s decisive goal in the 2-1 win over Nigeria kept Lionel Messi’s hopes alive for a World Cup win, sending his team into a round-of-16 matchup with France.