British PM Theresa May vows to uphold referendum vote on Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May held a press conference following a day of heated parliamentary debate, and rebellion in her Conservative Party over the UK/EU Withdrawal deal.

The beleaguered British leader has faced a day of resignations from her government – seven in total – and letters of no-confidence, though it remains unclear whether or not the number of letters has exceed the threshold of 48, the number needed to trigger a Tory party leadership contest.

The most prominent MP to declare his opposition to May was Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the hard-Brexit Tory faction: the European Research Group (ERG).

Theresa May vowed in the news conference on Thursday evening to fight for her Brexit deal — despite a slew of ministerial resignations.

“Serving in high office is an honor and privilege,” she told a room of reporters.

“It is also a heavy responsibility — that is true at any time but especially when the stakes are so high.

“I believe with every fiber of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people.

“From the very beginning I have known what I wanted to deliver for the British people to honor their vote in the referendum.”

