Watch citizens in Madrid ski in central roads (video)

Storm Filomena slammed into Spain and blanketed many of its regions with snow, including its capital, with more snow than they had seen in decades.

Despite having been forecast as a red alert storm, the highest in the country’s warning system, Filomena took many regions by complete surprise. The central Madrid region, which bears the same name as the capital, was especially hard hit. On Saturday, images from its streets made their way across the country and the globe.

Some residents in the capital, however, took the snowy roads in their stride, pardon the pun, and adapted fast using skis in the streets to get around.

