Watch communist union members storm Labour Ministry (videos-photos)

Members of communist trade union group PAME stormed the Ministry of Labour Ministry building in Athens, Tuesday afternoon and demanded the Greek government scrap the omnibus bill that includes among other things the property auction regulations, changes in the rights of workers regarding industrial actions and tax threshold. A little after 4pm the group managed to break into the building’s main entrance and reached Labour Minister Efi Achtsioglou’s office where they confronted the Minister and engaged in a verbal spat with her. “We will not allow you to complete the crime, we will not allow you”, they shouted as they entered her office. Mrs. Achtsioglou was defiant responding telling them she would not back down. “You do not talk, you did not come here to talk”, she said.