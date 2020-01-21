Watch Conor McGregor’s victory party after his 246 UFC return (videos)

The Irishman is back in the game and fans are waiting for his next bout already

UFC star Conor McGregor stepped into the octagon on the weekend and did what he claimed he would, create magic. The Mystic Mac, as he became known after his precise predictions in his previous fights, took 40 seconds to finish a fighter like Donald Cerrone who has more than 40 fights in his resume. For the first time in his career, Cowboy lost a fight without throwing a single significant strike. And that shows the magnitude of greatness we witnessed last night.

After all the dust has settled, it was time for a little celebration for Conor, his contingent and plethora of fans. And the Irishman sure does know how to throw a big party. Conor McGregor had the after-party at the Encore Beach Club according to his posts on social media. Conor also took a sip of his Proper 12 whiskey with his team backstage after the emphatic return. But he promised he won’t have too much fun for too long with the whiskey and will get his mind back into the game.

Looks like Conor McGregor is having a nice time at his after party 🔥🔥 But first win in over three years, he deserves it#UFC246pic.twitter.com/35ddY18NFw — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) January 19, 2020