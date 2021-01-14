Watch dangerous maneuvers by Turkish coast guard at Imia (video)

As Greece and Turkey agreed to resume exploratory talks on January 25, the Turkish coast guard proceeded to carry out a new provocation near the island of Imia on Thursday.

A video released shows a Turkish patrol boat carrying out dangerous maneuvers near a Greek fishing boat barely missing it.

A Greek patrol boat near the scene tried to evict the Turkish coastguard. In the video, the Kalymnos fishermen on the Greek fish boat can clearly be heard swearing against the Turks.

According to local news site Dimokratiki, the Turkish coast guard boat continue its provocations raising serious concerns over the safety of navigation, destroying fishing gear, while their actions risk causing a hot incident with the Hellenic Coast Guard.