Greece remembers the Genocide of the Pontian Greeks 101 years ago by the Ottoman Turks

In a moving moment and under the sounds of the Pontian lyre, Pontian Evzones (Presidential Guards) carried out the ceremonial changing of the guards at Syntagma Square in Athens before the tomb of the unknown soldier.

May 19 is a day of remembrance for the 101 years since the Pontian Genocide by the Ottoman Turks.

video courtesy of Greek Reporter Facebook page