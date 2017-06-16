Watch emotional plea by Australian-Armenian reporter George Donikian on Armenian genocide (video)

A famous Australian journalist of Armenian and Greek origin, George Donikian, who was one of the founding members of the Australia’s first multicultural television station, SBS, made an emotional plea in video to the Australian government to recognise the Armenian and Pontic Greek genocides that took place between 1915 and 1922 by the crumbling Ottoman empire and a nationalist group called “The Young Turks”. George Donikian was promoting the screening of the movie “Promise”, which focuses on the horrific and systematic extermination of ethnic minorities at the hands of the Ottoman empire and raising awarehness on the matter and the resusal of the modern Turkish state to acknowledge the atrocities committed in the name of “Turkishness”, a sick nationalistic idea that is still present in modern Turkey.