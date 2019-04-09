Watch Evzones march in Philadelphia for Greek Independence Day (video)

The parade coincided with the 100th Anniversary of the Pontian Genocide

On Sunday, April 7th 2019, the Greek community and the city of Philadelphia celebrated the annual Greek Independence Day Parade.

Organised by the Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley, this year’s parade commemorated the 198th Anniversary of Greece’s Independence as well as remembering the 100th Anniversary of the Pontian Genocide.

Parade participants included church organisations from the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley areas, local, national, and international Hellenic organisations, as well as dance and university groups.

Along with representatives from the Greek government, Philadelphia welcomed the elite Presidential Guard. The Evzones filled the crowd with pride for their heritage as they marched in perfect formation wearing the fustanella, the uniform worn by the heroes of Greek Independence.

more at greekcitytimes.com

video courtesy of Stellios Lambrou Facebook