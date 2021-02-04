Watch Fireworks explode after transport truck flips over on Chinese highway (video)

Fireworks exploded after a transport truck flipped over on a highway, injuring one person in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Baise in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 3, shows fireworks loaded on a transport truck exploding with heavy smoke rising into the air.

Police, firefighters, and emergency departments arrived on site to begin rescue operations.

One person reportedly suffered injuries. The traffic has returned back to normal and the case is under further investigation.

source AP

