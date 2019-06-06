Watch funny moment of D-Day veteran flirting with Melania Trump (video)

A hilarious moment was captured on video of a 93-year-old D-Day veteran flirting with US First Lady Melania Trump – right in front of President Trump.

After shaking the hands of both the US President and his wife, Thomas Cuthbert joked “if I was 20 years younger” as he shook 49-year-old Melania’s hand – before Donald, 72, laughed: “He can handle it!

The joke came at end of an hour-long D-Day ceremony to remember the historic moment hundreds of thousands of troops stormed the beaches in World War Two…