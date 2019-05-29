Watch Giannis with bros Kostas and Alexandros in hilarious video (video)

When Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on an NBA court filing his opponents with fear as he charges ready to pull off one of his beastly dunks, he is the most down to earth, humble guys you can meet.

The Greek Freak is starting to unwind after a tough series against the Raptors in the NBA eastern conference final and he sat down with brothers brothers Alexandros and Kostas and recorded a hilarious video playing a game called “would you rather”.

The video was uploaded on their YouTube channel “AntetokonBros TV”. In total relax mode, and with a poster behind them reading “Father’s Legacy”, testament to their close family ties and love of their late father James, the bros answered a series of questions in Greek about what food they would prefer in the first part of an instalment they intend to upload on their social media.

Most of the times they would crack up laughing, with Giannis kicking off the ball with a self-deprecating comment about his shooting prowess, or lack thereof. “Who is Giannis? You know, that ram who can’t shoot and only knows how to dunk”.

Enjoy the Antetokonmpo bros having some fun in front of the camera.