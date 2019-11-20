Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo holding little girl in post match interview in cute moment (video)

Proving his love for kids once again, Giannis Antetokounmpo talked to reporters while holding a little girl in his arms after the Bucks away match against the Bulls in Chicago.
Last year, the NBA MVP had again held a little girl while answering to questions by the media representatives after another Bucks game.
In the latest video, the Greek Freak urged the little blonde girl to “blow a kiss” to the camera. The girls seemed a little overwhelmed by the whole affair, leading Giannis to let her go.
Check out the NBA MVP and the sweet kid.
“Blow a kiss!!”@Giannis_An34 does his postgame media with a special guest!! pic.twitter.com/VF3sEEqMPr
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 19, 2019