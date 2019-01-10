Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo KO James Harden with a ball! (video)

The Greek Freak has established himself as one of the most feared opponents in the NBA. Whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo is in full flight, covering the court from one basket to the other in only a few seconds, many a player simply move aside and marvel at his incredible physical abilities.

But knocking out players on the opposing team was not one of the skills one would have included in his rich arsenal…

In the most recent game against the Houston Rockets, Giannis tried to throw a no-look pass to a teammate only to literally KO Rockets star James Harden. Granted it was completely unintentional, but the force with which the ball struck Harden in the head caused the Rockets player to fall to the ground.

Although stunned, Harden got up but was unable to help his team avoid defeat as the Bucks went on to win the match 116-109.