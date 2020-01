Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris (video)

Neymar Jr. move over! Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his football skills at PSG’s home ground, the Parc des Princes during the Milwaukee Bucks’ tour in the French capital.

The NBA MVP went onto the pitch and started jugging the soccer ball, with brother Thanassis cheering him on.