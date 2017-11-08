Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo sing Greek national anthem with fans (video)

No matter where he plays, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the focus of attention for all NBA fans and especially the Greek Americans. The Greek Freak is considered a national hero, and Giannis has embraced the role, never ceasing to please the fans and take photos with them. After the recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers where Giannis scored 40 points against Lebron James, despite the Bucks’ loss, the Greek Freak, who has always demonstrated his love of Greece, waited to meet and take selfies with hundreds of Greek American fans who went crazy over their idol. When he asked if they were all Greeks and received a positive response they all started singing the national anthem together! They all shouted “Zito I Ellada” (Long Live Greece) at the end of the video. He shared the moment with his Instagram followers.

Hundreds of Greeks serenade @Giannis_An34 after the game in Cleveland!! pic.twitter.com/slAIvmlXtj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 8, 2017