Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo sing Panos Kiamos in his car! (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and served 7 assists, leading his team, the Milwaukee Bucks to victory (110-103) against the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA regular season. What better way to cap off a great night for the Greek Freak than to blast some Greek music in his car. Giannis had his brothers and friends inside the car along with his girlfriend and Panos Kiamos’s song “Sto Ftero, sto ftero tha ertho apopse na se vro” (loosely translated to: On the wings, I will come to find you tonight) was playing on the player. Giannis was singing along with the lyrics and posted the video on his Instagram page drawing a flurry of positive comments.