Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo trying to convince his playmates that Jennifer Aniston is Greek! (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo sought to convince his playmates about a very well known fact (well, for us Greeks at least…), that Jennifer Aniston’s real last name is “Anastasakis” as she is of Greek origin.

His teammates, however, were not convinced and started looking for answers on Wikipedia.

Watch the enjoyable video with the…”battle” Antetokounmpo had to give starting at 4:52.

