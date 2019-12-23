Watch Giannis gift his shoes to an elated young girl (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave an early Christmas present to an elated young girl as he gifted her his shoes after Milwaukee Bucks’ match with the Pacers.
The NBA MVP proved once more that apart from “freakish” athletic skills, he is a warm and genuine human being, one of the reasons he resonates with fans across the board.
The Greek Freak could be heard wishing the little girl Merry Christmas before hold her and taking a photo.
This is why Giannis plays!
An early #NBAXMas gift from the MVP! pic.twitter.com/Bb1JaapSXu
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 23, 2019