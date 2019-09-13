Watch great white shark attack a seal for a ‘snack’ (video)

The video was recorded by Greek captain of the boat

Families on the whale-watching tour boat, Jolly Breeze Tall Ship & Jolly Hurricane Jet Boat, with captain Theophilos Tsagkaris at the helm witnessed a great white shark attacking a seal near Green’s Point Lighthouse in Brunswick, Canada on September 10.

The tourists might have been expecting to observe whales, but they were in for a great surprise when they saw the large fish attack its prey in an uneven battle for lie and death.

The greta white pounced on a helpless seal which had no chance as the video captured by Captain Theophilos Tsagkaris showed.