PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis had revealed in a past interview that one of his favourite songs was “Paradise City” by American rock band Guns N’ Roses.
During the PM’s visit to the Defence Ministry’s stand at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), Saturday the band of the armed forces pleasantly surprised him as it was performing the song while he stopped at the stand.
Watch Greek armed forces band play “Paradise City” for PM Mitsotakis (video)
The Greek PM had revealed it is one of his favourite songs
