Watch Greek armed forces band play “Paradise City” for PM Mitsotakis (video)

Chicken burgers patties with tomato sauce Check out this juicy chicken burger recipe! It's simple, easy and healthy, perfect for the whole family! Enclose your patties in burger buns for a more hearty meal... The post Chicken burgers patties with tomato sauce appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.

“Greek moussaka” pie A luscious layer of juicy beef mince along with sweet eggplants in puff pastry are baked together until golden perfection. The creamy yogurt sauce on top is a must! The post “Greek moussaka” pie appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.

Fig and grape juice jam Figs and grapes are at their best this season! So let's make a delicious jam for sweet, tasty breakfasts at home with the whole family! Soft, spreadable and delicious. No pectin at all! The post Fig and grape juice jam appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.

Potato salad with rocket and yogurt dip Try this warm potato salad with a smooth yogurt dip and herb freshness! You’ll love it! The post Potato salad with rocket and yogurt dip appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.