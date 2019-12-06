Watch Greek basketball players wish Giannis Antetokounmpo happy birthday (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was pleasantly surprised when the Milwaukee Bucks posted a video of Greek basketball players wishing him happy birthday on Facebook.

The team uploaded the video on social media which featured among others Gianni’s teammates on the national team, Nick Calathes and Vassilis Spanoulis.

Others were Giorgos Printezis, Costas Papanikolaou, Nikos Gikas and Christos Salustros who all wished him the best and for his team to win the NBA title, as they pointed out they were making them proud.