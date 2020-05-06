Watch Greek police clash with outdoor party goers in Athens (videos)

A group of youth partying in an Athens square clashed with Greek police a little before midnight on Tuesday. The incident started when police arrived at the square of Agios Ioannis in the municipality of Agia Paraskevi to break up a party taking place in the outdoors by around 300 people.

Police demanded the group dispel in accordance with the new regulations against the spread of the Covid-19 virus which prohibit the gathering of large crowds. The youth reacted to the units in riot gear raiding the party and started throwing bottles and stones against the forces.



