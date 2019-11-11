Watch Greek Police enter Economic University using tear gas (video)

Greek police have entered the Economic University of Athens (ASOE) as clashes with individuals have broken out. Police reportedly have been using tear gas to repel the rioters.

It all started when a group of youths attempted to violate the university door, which was locked until November 17 by the Senate’s decision.

Police noticed their move and tensions flared, eventually leading to skirmishes and to more violent clashes, with police trying to repel the disruptors. The young men attacked the police forces, who tried to repel them. The police officers entered the school, as you can see in the video below.