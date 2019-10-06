Watch Greek porn-star ‘slap’ MMA move on rude fan in Athens (videos)

A Greek-Serbian adult film actress who has featured in erotic films by Sirina productions, showed she is not to be messed with during a night out with friends at a nightclub in Athens a few days ago.

The 26-year old blonde babe, who goes by the artistic name Cherry Kiss, showcased her MMA skills when she slapped a Jiu Jitsu straight arm-bar on a hot-headed young man who groped her twice.

In the video obtained by protothema.gr the actress enters the club with her friends, among which was the man who groped her from behind. After the man tried to touch her buttocks, she warned him to stop doing it. The young man persisted and attempted to fondle her again.

In a matter of seconds, Cherry reacted instinctively and deployed a swift move, dragging the man to the ground and neutralising him.

The other friends quickly intervened and freed the rude man, who will think twice before doing what he did to the porn-star.



