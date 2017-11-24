Watch Greek priest beg for forgiveness in tearful address to his flock! (video)

With tears in his eyes, the Metropolitan of Kalavrita and Aegialia, Ambrosios knelt before the Beautiful Gate of Holy Virgin Phaneromeni at Aegion, asking for forgiveness from anyone that he might have wronged.

As kalavrytanews.gr reports, Ambrosios, who has been at the helm of his Metropolis for 40 years, reiterated his intention to resign.

At the end of his confessional speech, the Church leader apologised in a deeply emotional state to people he had made feel bad through his actions or words:

“Forgive me, I beseech you, forgive me my brothers and my children, for my mistakes, my omissions, my character’s imperfections! And glorify with me the Name of our Lord”, he said.

According to the Greek Orthodox Church protocol, Ambrosios will remain in his place until the end of 2018 and the procedures for his succession will commence after he leaves by the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece.