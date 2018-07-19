Watch: Heavy rain batters newly-built World Cup stadium (VIDEO)

Volgograd Arena, a stadium that can accommodate up to 45,000 spectators, was built for the World Cup at a cost over 16 billion rubles ($257 million)

Hours after a mesmerising World Cup and a final which saw France triumph, heavy rain in Russia on Sunday damaged one of the stadiums newly-built for the football extravaganza.

Footage from the southern city of Volgograd showed a fresh landslide on an embankment near the stadium, which made a several-meter-deep hole in it and covered a sidewalk with mud.

A spokesman for the state-owned company overseeing the construction said there were also leaks inside the stadium which could take up to a week to repair.

Volgograd Arena, a stadium that can accommodate up to 45,000 spectators, was built for the World Cup at a cost over 16 billion rubles ($257 million), according to data on the regional government’s website.

Source: euronews