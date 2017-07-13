Watch as flames engulf house in Corinth in forest fire (photos-videos)

A house was engulfed in flames in the village of Zevgolatio, Corinth after a fire broke out in a nearby forest area in the region of Agious Apostolous (Saint Apostles). A fire engine capsized into a ravine in Soulinari. Three firefighters were inured during their efforts to put out the flames of a forest fire raging in an inaccessible area in the Saint Apostles. According to initial reports, the firefighters were on a fire engine when the vehicle capsized and crashed into a ravine. All three were transferred to the General Corinth hospital. Two Canadair type aircraft, 1 helicopter, 40 firefighters, 16 vehicles, a 27-member unit, 2 private water trucks have all been mobilised to help in the operations.

source: www.korinthostv.gr