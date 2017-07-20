Watch huge waves engulf sea jet in Aegean Sea (video)

Thousands of tourists who chose to spend their holidays on a Cycladic island in Greece experienced some extremely rough weather and choppy seas, as can be seen in a video released from Folegandros.

The winds reached up to 8 Beaufort, causing serious problems in shipping. As can be seen in the video huge waves were hitting ships in the stormy waters.

Sea Jet 2, the ship in the video managed to cope with the waves in spectacular fashion. At one point the waves appear to be engulfing the ship. Although for an outsider these might seem terrifying, they are in fact commonplace in the Cyclades for the seasoned captains.