Watch: Israeli helicopter destroys Iranian done that penetrated Israel’s airspace (VIDEO)

On Saturday, an Apache helicopter operated by the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that took off from Syrian territory and infiltrated Israel.

Watch Israel Defense Forces (IDF) footage of the Iranian drone being intercepted above.

The IDF released the following statement about today’s operations:

The aircraft was identified by the Aerial Defense Systems early on and was under surveillance until the interception. In response, IDF attacked the Iranian aircraft’s launch components in Syrian territory. Later, also in response to the Iranian UAV that was launched at Israeli territory and was intercepted by the IDF, Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft targeted 12 targets in Syria, including three aerial defense batteries and four Iranian targets that are part of Iran’s military establishment in Syria. During the attack, multiple anti-aircraft missiles were fired at IAF aircraft. The two pilots of an F-16 jet ejected from the aircraft as per procedure, one of whom was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, chief of the IDF’s international media desk, stated, “The Syrians and the Iranians, from our point of view, are playing with fire. The Syrians are playing with fire when they allow the Iranians to attack Israel from their soil. We are willing, prepared, and capable to exact a heavy price on anyone that attacks us. However, we are not looking to escalate the situation.”

A general statement from the IDF added that Israel will “continue to act against any attempt to infiltrate Israeli airspace and will act with determination to prevent any breach of Israeli sovereignty.”

Source: breitbart