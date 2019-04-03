Watch Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (teaser trailer)

Batman’s greatest nemesis has never had a consistent backstory — and honestly, that’s always been part of his appeal. In a medium where origins are everything, the threads of the Joker’s tale are every bit as twisted as the character himself.

But in an era when even Batman’s butler gets a television show exploring his early life, the only surprise is that a film like Joker didn’t come along sooner. The Todd Phillips (The Hangover trilogy) directed origin story sports a coveted Martin Scorsese executive producer credit, and from the looks of today’s new trailer, it has the iconic filmmaker’s fingerprints all over it.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the titular supervillain, with an origin story that appears to take more than a few cues from Scorsese’s 1983 masterpiece, The King of Comedy. This version of Arthur Fleck/The Joker is cast as a failed standup, who, naturally, becomes a criminal mastermind. Basically Rupert Pupkin with ICP makeup and an exit strategy.

