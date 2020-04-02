PM Mitsotakis addresses Parliament on coronavirus: If we relax we will pay for it

He called for common action across the globe

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is addressing the Parliament Plenum about the course of actions adopted by his administration and the various safety and economic measures in the fight against the pandemic.

He stressed the dealing with the pandemic must be global and not national. “Common problems demand common solutions”, he said.

The Greek PM underlined that April would be a critical month in the battle of the deadly virus, warning that “if we relaxed now we would pay it dearly”.

Mitsotakis called on the Greek citizens to make this Easter celebrations “an Easter of responsibility” urging them to stay home and stay safe, complying with the strict measures imposed to spread the coronavirus.

“We are moving forward with determined step to support the economy without undermining it”, he said responding to SYRIZA criticisms about the hiring of more medical staff.

