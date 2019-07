Watch live the inauguration of the new government (live feed – photos)

Everything is ready early in the Presidential Palace for the inauguration of the new cabinet of the Kyriakos Mitsotakis government.

Shortly after 11:20 ministers and deputy ministers started to arrive.

Among the first to pass the door of the Presidential Palace were the new Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis and the Deputy Prime Minister of Panagiotis Pikrammenos.