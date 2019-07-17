Watch live the swearing-in ceremony of the Greek Parliament (video)

It is scheduled to commence at 11 am

The newly elected members of the Greek parliament started arriving at the building from 10 am to take part in the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to commence at 11 am.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who arrived shortly after 10:30 expressed his wishes of “strength to all”.

At 10:45, Deputy Prime Minister Panayiotis Pikrammenos, along with government spokesman Stelios Petas, arrived in Parliament, with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronymos, along with members of the Holy Synod following a few minutes later.