Watch man revive lizard drowned in his beer! (crazy video)

Besides its beautiful beaches and carefree people, Australia is also known for some pretty crazy stories. Take this guy, for example, who went out with his friends for a cold beer and ended up saving the life of a small lizard that had drowned in his beer.

Nicknamed “Slab” by his buddies, the man was out for a drink in New South Wales, Australia, when he noticed something floating in his beer. It was a gecko, which apparently drowned after falling into the mug.

That’s when the heroic flung into action and started performing CPR on the reptile, eventually reviving it. The thankful lil’ gecko didn’t leave his side the rest of the night, and after falling in love with him, “Slab” took him home.