Watch new “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer (video)

On Thursday afternoon, Paramount Pictures took to Twitter to drop the trailer for the new Top Gun film, entitled “Top Gun: Maverick”. The film will hit theaters next year.

John Hamm will star opposite Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in the highly-anticipated movie. The actor recently shared with People, “They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen… We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Hamm continued, “I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie, I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch… It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

source: heavy.com