Watch Nick Calathes’s buzzer beater in PAO victory against Zalgiris! (video)

Panathinaikos captain Nick Calathes proved why he is the best player of the Greek champions when he dropped the crucial basket against Zalgiris Kaunas on Thursday night in Athens leading his team to a thrilling 94-93 victory. With 4 seconds remaining and the Greens down by a point, Calathes dribbled the ball full court and beat the clock to lay up the ball for the 2 points on the buzzer. After the winning shot, he was lost in his elated teammates’ hands started congratulating their captain. The win brings the Greek champions to a 13-6 record.