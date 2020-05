Watch provocative recitation of Quran in the Hagia Sophia for Fall of Constantinople festivities (live video)

Turkish President Erdogan’s tacky and provocative fiesta in celebration of the the 567 years anniversary since the Fall of Constantinople is underway with no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration “set up” by the “sultan” is being broadcast live on Turkish television. The event also included a provocative reading of excerpts from the Quran in the Hagia Sophia, as announced by the Turkish president.